EF-0 tornado confirmed near Charlottesville

Damage from the tornado at Monticello HS (Source: NBC News)

The National Weather Service confirms Thursday morning's damage near Charlottesville was caused by an EF-0 tornado.

The tornado swept through around 11 a.m., causing widespread damage.

A tree even fell on car with a pregnant woman inside. Thankfully, she made it out okay.

The force of the wind blew out windows at Monticello High School.

