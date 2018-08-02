Evacuations underway in Lynchburg, heavy rain may cause dam to fail

Water is overflowing from College Lake, and the dam may fail. (Source: Twitter - Larry Gagnon)

People are evacuating from Blackwater Creek Trail in Lynchburg because the College Lake Dam may fail.

Due to the the threat of the College Lake Dam failing, evacuations of residents in area of the Blackwater Creek Trail are underway. — Lynchburg DES (@LynchburgDES) August 3, 2018

The fear is that heavy rain could cause the water on Blackwater Creek to rise 17 feet in mere minutes. Water is currently overflowing from the lake.

Here is where water is flowing over 460. pic.twitter.com/OggzlGqGdy — Larry Gagnon (@SoCalWahoo) August 3, 2018

This is area is right near the University of Lynchburg.

1024 pm Thursday: Our latest Flash Flood Statement on the status of the College Lake Dam. #VAwx pic.twitter.com/7OC0F4vtW0 — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) August 3, 2018

