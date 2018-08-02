Evacuations underway in Lynchburg, heavy rain may cause dam to fail

Water is overflowing from College Lake, and the dam may fail. (Source: Twitter - Larry Gagnon) LYNCHBURG, VA (WWBT) -
People are evacuating from Blackwater Creek Trail in Lynchburg because the College Lake Dam may fail.
The fear is that heavy rain could cause the water on Blackwater Creek to rise 17 feet in mere minutes. Water is currently overflowing from the lake.
This is area is right near the University of Lynchburg.
