Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|25
|14
|.641
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|24
|17
|.585
|2
|Danville (Braves)
|22
|18
|.550
|3½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|17
|24
|.415
|9
|Burlington (Royals)
|13
|27
|.325
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|23
|14
|.622
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|21
|19
|.525
|3½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|18
|21
|.462
|6
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|18
|21
|.462
|6
|Greeneville (Reds)
|17
|23
|.425
|7½
|Thursday's Games
Greeneville 6, Kingsport 1
Kingsport 4, Greeneville 3
Danville 4, Princeton 3
Princeton at Danville, Game 2, TBD
Johnson City 5, Elizabethton 3
Elizabethton at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD
Bluefield 9, Bristol 2
Bluefield at Bristol, Game 2, TBD
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Princeton at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
Hopewell won the Class 3 state title last year, but head coach Ricky Irby's main message to his players is turning the page and moving forward.More >>
Alex Smith has taken the reins of the Redskins' offense as the new starting quarterback, and took the podium after the first practice of training camp. Smith is quickly winning the confidence of his teammates, and says he thinks his best football is still in front of him.More >>
DeAngelo Hall said that his playing days were over back in May, but stopped by Redskins Training Camp on Wednesday to officially announce his retirement. Hall played with the Redskins for 10 of his 14 NFL seasons, earning three All-Pro honors and tallying 43 career interceptions.More >>
