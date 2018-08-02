Report: Woman who shot self during traffic stop had handcuffs on

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) - Police in Chesapeake, Virginia say a woman who shot herself during a traffic stop was handcuffed at the time, according to WAVY.

Sarah Wilson died after she shot herself in the head on July 25, according to Chesapeake Police. She was a passenger in a vehicle that police had pulled over while investigating the driver, Holden Medlin.

Family of Wilson now wants answers as to how she could shoot herself in that situation. Police say the officer who was wearing a body camera had it knocked off while struggling with Medlin. The camera was not on when Wilson died.

Police are now conducting an internal investigation into the shooting.

