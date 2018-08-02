John Isner loses to Noah Rubin in 2nd round of Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) - A weary-looking John Isner hit serves in the low 90s mph and was broken twice in the opening set during a 6-4, 7-6 (6) loss to 152nd-ranked Noah Rubin in the second round at the Citi Open on Thursday.
The No. 2-seeded Isner was coming off a title in Atlanta last week and a semifinal run at Wimbledon last month.
His all-American matchup against Rubin originally was supposed to be played Wednesday, but was postponed because of a thunderstorm.
Rubin, whose right sneaker fell apart during a point in the second set, was scheduled to play his third-round match later Thursday. That was going to be against 16th seed Andrey Rublev, who completed a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Tommy Paul earlier in the day.
In women's action at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, Nao Hibino withdrew before her match against No. 6 seed Belinda Bencic because of an injured abdominal muscle.
More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
Hopewell won the Class 3 state title last year, but head coach Ricky Irby's main message to his players is turning the page and moving forward.More >>
Alex Smith has taken the reins of the Redskins' offense as the new starting quarterback, and took the podium after the first practice of training camp. Smith is quickly winning the confidence of his teammates, and says he thinks his best football is still in front of him.More >>
DeAngelo Hall said that his playing days were over back in May, but stopped by Redskins Training Camp on Wednesday to officially announce his retirement. Hall played with the Redskins for 10 of his 14 NFL seasons, earning three All-Pro honors and tallying 43 career interceptions.More >>
