Plans for new chesterfield school hit snag

Plans for a new elementary school in Chesterfield have been pushed back following a vote by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

"I worked hard to get 2020, because it made a lot of sense as far as redistricting across my district at one time," explained school board member Rob Thompson. "It fit in between the projects, so I was disappointed that it didn't get approved in the way that we asked for."

Thompson says he sees the Matoaca district growing rapidly - the reason Magnolia Green Elementary is needed. Last week, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to add the plans for the 900 student Magnolia Green to the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan, which pushes the school opening to September 2021.

Thompson says the plans have been met with support and some criticism in the county, but he has been focused on ensuring that schools are not overcrowded, as more families continue to move and build homes.

Thompson says Magnolia Green opening in 2021 instead of 2020, now means four elementary schools will be opening in the fall of 2021.

The final vote on the $36 million project is now slated for April 2019.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12