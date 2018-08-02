Police: Arkansas man tried to steal jet to go to concert

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - Police say an Arkansas man accused of trying to steal a commercial jet told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.
Investigators say 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott wanted to fly to an out-of-state concert when he hopped inside an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport.
The Texarkana Gazette reports Scott was inside the cockpit when he was arrested early on July 4. He was charged Monday and remained jailed Thursday on commercial burglary and attempted theft of property charges.
Envoy Air operates the plane. The company says the 44-seat jet wasn't damaged.
Miller County jail records don't list an attorney for Scott, who lives in Texarkana.
An affidavit says police found Scott after responding to reports of a man jumping an airport fence.
___
Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Among other claims Alex Jones, who owns the media company "Infowars," has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.More >>
Among other claims Alex Jones, who owns the media company "Infowars," has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>