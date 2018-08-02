Police: Arkansas man tried to steal jet to go to concert - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Arkansas man tried to steal jet to go to concert

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - Police say an Arkansas man accused of trying to steal a commercial jet told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

Investigators say 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott wanted to fly to an out-of-state concert when he hopped inside an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport.

The Texarkana Gazette reports Scott was inside the cockpit when he was arrested early on July 4. He was charged Monday and remained jailed Thursday on commercial burglary and attempted theft of property charges.

Envoy Air operates the plane. The company says the 44-seat jet wasn't damaged.

Miller County jail records don't list an attorney for Scott, who lives in Texarkana.

An affidavit says police found Scott after responding to reports of a man jumping an airport fence.

___

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

