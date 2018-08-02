DOJ opens review of Hollywood antitrust regulations - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DOJ opens review of Hollywood antitrust regulations

NEW YORK (AP) - Signaling that the antitrust regulations that have governed movie distribution for the last seven decades may be ripe for revision, the Department of Justice on Thursday opened a review of the famed Paramount Decrees.

The 1948 landmark Supreme Court decision of United States v. Paramount, known as "the Paramount Decrees," effectively ended the old Hollywood system, outlawing such practices as "block booking," in which studios required theaters to book a bundle of their films. It was part of antitrust efforts to prohibit the major studios from also controlling the country's movie theaters.

Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said Thursday that "much has changed in the motion picture industry." Along with changes in theatrical exhibition, the corporations behind the major studios also own their own digital or television distribution channels.

The Department of Justice review will determine if the Paramount Decrees should be modified or terminated. It will begin with a 30-day public comment period.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

