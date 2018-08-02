AMBER Alert canceled after 12-year-old abducted from airport found safe

An AMBER Alert that was issued for a 12-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe.

#AMBERAlert SAFELY #RECOVERED!



12-year-old JinJing Ma missing from @reagan_airport in Arlington, #Virgina has been found safe!



Thank you for sharing her poster, without your help we wouldn't be able to bring you this fantastic news! pic.twitter.com/hxIfqSvB45 — NCMEC (@MissingKids) August 3, 2018

Officials say she was found in Queens, New York and has been reunited with her mother.

Police said JinJing Ma was abducted from the Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday and was believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Ma was on a group trip to America from China.

Officials say Ma left the group and met the unknown woman, who helped her change into new clothes.

Ma is described as being Asian, with black hair, brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants, black jacket.

She was believed to be abducted by an unknown Asian woman, with black hair, approximately 40 years old, wearing a black dress.

Police said they could have been traveling in a white Infinity SUV with unknown New York registration.

The two were last seen heading towards the arrivals area before they disappeared from camera view.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Washington Airport Authority at 703-417-2400.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12