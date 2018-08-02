AMBER ALERT: 12-year-old abducted from airport believed to be in extreme danger

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a for a 12-year-old girl by the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse on behalf of the Metro Washington Airport Authority.

Police say JinJing Ma was abducted from the Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Ma was on a group trip to America from China.

Officials say Ma left the group and met the unknown woman, who helped her change into new clothes.

Ma is described as being Asian, with black hair, brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants, black jacket.

She is believed to be abducted by an unknown Asian woman, with black hair, approximately 40 years old, wearing a black dress.

The two were last seen heading towards the arrivals area before they disappeared from camera view.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Washington Airport Authority at 703-417-2400.

