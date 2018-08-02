Shooting in Richmond's South Side sends 1 to hospital

1 man was taken to the hospital. (Source: NBC12)

One man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in Richmond's South Side.

Richmond Police say the incident happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

