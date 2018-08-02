Girl, 10, killed when tree falls on Virginia home

Officials said the tree fell in the area of the home's bedrooms. (Source: RNN)

WARRENTON, Va. (AP) - Officials in Virginia say a 10-year-old girl is dead after a tree fell on a home.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday that a 911 caller reported a tree on a neighbor's home in Warrenton on Wednesday night. When emergency crews arrived minutes later, officials say they found a large tree on the home's bedroom area and a 10-year-old girl trapped. When they reached the girl, officials say she wasn't responsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Once the tree was stabilized, the girl's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It's not yet clear what caused the tree to fall, but officials say they are investigating all possibilities, including the saturation of the ground after recent heavy rains.

