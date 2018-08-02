What is an 'areal' flood warning? Not a mistake, for one thing

A flood, the type of which isn't known. (Source: Pixabay)

What exactly is an areal flood warning?

Well, for starters, let’s clarify that it is not misspelled.

A-R-E-A-L is correct.

It is not supposed “a real” flood warning. The National Weather Service is not known for issuing fake flood warnings, so there’s no need for that distinction.

Now that that’s solved, just what the heck is it?

Well, it’s not a flood in the sky. That would be an aerial flood.

It’s also not in danger of killing The Little Mermaid. That would be an Ariel flood. Lowercased ariel flood would mean danger for Arabian gazelles. That is a possibility if the flood is in the area where the gazelles are located.

Also, an areal flood doesn’t simply mean a flood in an area. If it was, then all floods would qualify.

The best way to explain to what an areal flood is, is to explain what a flash flood is.

A flash flood does not mean a DC comic book character is in peril. In theory, the Flash would be able to outrun any flood. If he can’t, then we’re all in danger.

OK, all joking aside now, a flash flood is a flood that occurs quickly, usually within six hours, due to heavy rainfall.

An areal flood, therefore, is one that occurs slowly, over a longer period of time due to sustained rain rather than one, quick, heavy storm.

Both types of flooding can be dangerous.

Got it now? Well, here’s a twist. All of this explanation may not even be necessary soon because the National Weather Service is considering dropping the term “areal flood,” because it requires explanations such as this one.

Hope that helps!

