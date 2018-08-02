Sheriff's office: Man arrested after stabbing brother to death

Miequan Curmon is accused of killing his brother. (Source: Stafford Sheriff's Office)

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his 18-year-old brother.

Deputies responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday on Clint Lane. 911 callers said a male suspect - Miequan Curmon, of Stafford - had stabbed his brother.

The stabbing victim - Latonio Curmon, of Stafford - was found in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the left side of his torso. He was pronounced dead minutes later.

Miequan Curmon fled the scene, the sheriff's office said, and was arrested several hours later after deputies set up a perimeter and used a drone and K-9 team to find him.

He's being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

