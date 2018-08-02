Patriots fan turns Tom Brady's autograph into a tattoo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Patriots fan turns Tom Brady's autograph into a tattoo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - A young Connecticut woman didn't want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots star signed 19-year-old Megan Uhrynowski's arm after a practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday night that she had attended with a friend.

Uhrynowski, a college student, told WHDH-TV her friend had suggested she turn the autograph into a tattoo.

So she did.

Uhrynowski went to a tattoo parlor the following day and had the five-time Super Bowl champion's signature permanently etched on her arm.

She said she was "freaking out" when Brady responded to her request to sign her arm during an autograph session with fans, adding: "It was probably like the coolest thing."

___

Information from: WHDH-TV, http://www1.whdh.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 07:14:07 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:51:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

  • X-Men's Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumors

    X-Men's Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumors

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:23:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:22:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>

  • National Comedy Center opens in 'I Love Lucy' star's town

    National Comedy Center opens in 'I Love Lucy' star's town

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:52:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:20:50 GMT
    The National Comedy Center is open for laughs in "I Love Lucy" comedian Lucille Ball's hometown, with Amy Schumer, Lewis Black and Dan Aykroyd among comedians set to appear during this week's grand opening...More >>
    The National Comedy Center is open for laughs in "I Love Lucy" comedian Lucille Ball's hometown, with Amy Schumer, Lewis Black and Dan Aykroyd among comedians set to appear during this week's grand opening celebration.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly