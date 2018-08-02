Man with no teeth among 4 suspects in Hanover robbery

Hanover Sheriff's Office said a man was lured into a card game and robbed. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

Four men, including one with no teeth, are suspects of robbing a bus driver.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a bus driver was robbed of $1,000 at a business in the 10100 block of Lewistown Road on May 25 after being lured into a card game.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects restrained the man while the others took cash.

All four suspects are described as white males.

One suspect has no teeth, age 40 to 50 about 5’11 200 pounds wearing a yellow T-shirt and clean-shaven.

Another is 50 to 60 years old, tall and thin, wearing a white pullover shirt and dark red baseball cap. The third suspect is described as early 30s, 6 feet 180 to 190 pounds, with dark hair and a goatee. The final suspect is thin, about 6 feet tall with dirty blonde hair and a reddish brown beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12