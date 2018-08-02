Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 25 13 .658 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 17 .575 3
Danville (Braves) 21 18 .538
Pulaski (Yankees) 17 24 .415
Burlington (Royals) 13 27 .325 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 23 13 .639 -
Kingsport (Mets) 20 18 .526 4
Bristol (Pirates) 18 20 .474 6
Johnson City (Cardinals) 17 21 .447 7
Greeneville (Reds) 16 22 .421 8

Thursday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Greeneville at Kingsport, Game 2, TBD

Princeton at Danville, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, Game 2, TBD

Elizabethton at Johnson City, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD

Bluefield at Bristol, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Bluefield at Bristol, Game 2, TBD

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

