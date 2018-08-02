Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|25
|13
|.658
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|23
|17
|.575
|3
|Danville (Braves)
|21
|18
|.538
|4½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|17
|24
|.415
|9½
|Burlington (Royals)
|13
|27
|.325
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|23
|13
|.639
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Bristol (Pirates)
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|Greeneville (Reds)
|16
|22
|.421
|8
|Thursday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Greeneville at Kingsport, Game 2, TBD
Princeton at Danville, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Danville, Game 2, TBD
Elizabethton at Johnson City, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD
Bluefield at Bristol, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Bluefield at Bristol, Game 2, TBD
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Princeton at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
