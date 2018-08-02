Aetna easily exceeds 2Q expectations - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Aetna easily exceeds 2Q expectations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Aetna is posting strong profit numbers, easily beating second-quarter expectations on Wall Street.

The Hartford, Connecticut, health insurer on Thursday reported earnings of $1.21 billion, or $3.67 per share. Adjusted for non-recurring gains, profit was $3.43 per share, way above industry analyst projections for $3.07 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $15.56 billion, also topping expectations for $15.46 billion.

Shares of Aetna Inc. are up more than 3 percent this year.

