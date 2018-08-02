NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 2

If your yard doesn’t already have mushrooms growing in it, it probably will soon due to all the rain expected to head our way.

This picture was sent in by a viewer in North Chesterfield of what is believed to be American Caesar mushrooms, which is an edible variety. But always take precaution around wild mushrooms and don’t eat anything unless you’re absolutely sure what it is.

What’s Going On?

A police dog and a Connecticut murder suspect were killed during a chase on I-95 in Sussex.

K-9 Vader, who had been working with Virginia State Police for only a few months, was shot by the fleeing suspect.

Police in Connecticut told an NBC affiliate the suspect is a man they’ve been looking for since May following two shootings.

Tremaine Marquese Poole was killed following the chase, and a woman in the vehicle with him was transported to the hospital.

Police are looking for an 88-year-old man they believe was abducted.

John Alee Wimbush was last seen Wednesday morning in Martinsville.

Police think he is with Valeria Vianna Swinson traveling in a Nissan Pathfinder.

They pair may be headed to Fort Washington, MD.

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has been placed on administrative leave.

The university is looking into whether Meyer lied about his knowledge of an assistant coach’s domestic violence allegations.

Assistant coach Zach Smith’s wife told Meyer’s wife about the abuse, and Meyer’s wife said she would tell him.

Meyer’s wife also works for OSU and both could be in violation of Ohio’s Title IX if the allegation was not reported.

A Thing to Know:

West Nile virus is prevalent in Henrico County mosquitoes.

How’s the Weather?

As seen above, it’s wet enough to grow mushrooms.

What Day is It?

Thursday, Aug. 2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Say What?

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a knife at a man because he ate her leftover Chinese food.

Did You See the Game?

VCU basketball has a series scheduled with Wichita State.

Adoptable Animal(s)

LOOK AT THAT FACE!!

Final Thought:

"You can always trust a dishonest man to be dishonest." – Jack Sparrow

