NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 2

If your yard doesn’t already have mushrooms growing in it, it probably will soon due to all the rain expected to head our way.
This picture was sent in by a viewer in North Chesterfield of what is believed to be American Caesar mushrooms, which is an edible variety. But always take precaution around wild mushrooms and don’t eat anything unless you’re absolutely sure what it is.
A police dog and a Connecticut murder suspect were killed during a chase on I-95 in Sussex.
Police are looking for an 88-year-old man they believe was abducted.
Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has been placed on administrative leave.
"You can always trust a dishonest man to be dishonest." – Jack Sparrow
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
If your yard doesn’t already have mushrooms growing in it, it probably will soon due to all the rain expected to head our way.More >>
If your yard doesn’t already have mushrooms growing in it, it probably will soon due to all the rain expected to head our way.More >>
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.More >>
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that pending board approval, no one involved in the cheating will be working with school system next school year.More >>
Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that pending board approval, no one involved in the cheating will be working with school system next school year.More >>
A meeting at Bainbridge Street Baptist Wednesday night gave neighbors and the charity behind the shelter a chance to voice concerns. Some neighbors don't want the shelter in their area.More >>
A meeting at Bainbridge Street Baptist Wednesday night gave neighbors and the charity behind the shelter a chance to voice concerns. Some neighbors don't want the shelter in their area.More >>
The allegedly stolen ribeye steaks were worth more than $150, according to deputies.More >>
The allegedly stolen ribeye steaks were worth more than $150, according to deputies.More >>
The franchise owner says actions are being taken to review the store's cleaning procedures.More >>
The franchise owner says actions are being taken to review the store's cleaning procedures.More >>
The woman was fired from Subway after the incident.More >>
The woman was fired from Subway after the incident.More >>
A Memphis mom's "overprotective" actions may have helped save her son's life.More >>
A Memphis mom's "overprotective" actions may have helped save her son's life.More >>
Nick Sauer is accused of posting photos of a former girlfriend on a social media account to "catfish"men online.More >>
Nick Sauer is accused of posting photos of a former girlfriend on a social media account to "catfish"men online.More >>
More than 1 million Ram trucks are possibly affected by a defect in the tailgate latch.More >>
More than 1 million Ram trucks are possibly affected by a defect in the tailgate latch.More >>
Kroger has started banning Visa credit cards at some of its stores, and could expand the ban across the country.More >>
Kroger has started banning Visa credit cards at some of its stores, and could expand the ban across the country.More >>
The ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith says she told the wife of Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer her husband had assaulted her in 2015.More >>
The ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith says she told the wife of Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer her husband had assaulted her in 2015.More >>
Urban Meyer said he was not aware of a domestic violence incident involving an ex-assistant coach in 2015. A report released Wednesday says differently.More >>
Urban Meyer said he was not aware of a domestic violence incident involving an ex-assistant coach in 2015. A report released Wednesday says differently.More >>
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.More >>
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.More >>