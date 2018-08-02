Starbucks, Alibaba announce China delivery venture - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Starbucks, Alibaba announce China delivery venture

BEIJING (AP) - Starbucks and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced a coffee delivery venture on Thursday, joining the growing competition in China's booming delivery industry.

Starbucks Coffee Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said the venture starts next month in Beijing and Shanghai. It will expand to 30 cities by the end of the year.

Starbucks joins a booming Chinese delivery industry for goods ranging from clothes to groceries to cooked food.

Its venture with Alibaba mimics Luckin Coffee, a Chinese upstart that opened this year and is challenging Starbucks by delivering coffee ordered over a mobile phone app.

Starbucks, which opened its first mainland China location in 1999, has 3,400 outlets in 140 Chinese cities but faces intense competition. The company said in its latest quarterly results Chinese sales declined 2 percent.

Alibaba is the world's biggest e-commerce company by total value of the merchandise sold across its platforms. The bulk of those sales are business-to-business, but the company is increasingly expanding into consumer-oriented services.

The companies said their partnership will give Starbucks access to Alibaba's consumer platforms including food delivery service Ele.me and online supermarket Hema.

"We are breaking the physical and virtual barriers between the home, office, in-store and digital space," the CEO of Starbucks China, Belinda Wong, said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

    Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:03:47 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:42:54 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1950 file photo, novelist Ernest Hemingway appears at his country home in San Francisco de Paula near Havana, Cuba. Strand Magazine said Thursday, Aug. 2, that “A Room on the Garden Side,” a World War II story ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1950 file photo, novelist Ernest Hemingway appears at his country home in San Francisco de Paula near Havana, Cuba. Strand Magazine said Thursday, Aug. 2, that “A Room on the Garden Side,” a World War II story ...
    A World War II story by Ernest Hemingway, written in 1956, is being published for the first time.More >>
    A World War II story by Ernest Hemingway, written in 1956, is being published for the first time.More >>

  • Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

    Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:06:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:03 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:03:40 GMT
    Media in Sweden say parts of the Swedish royal regalia have been stolen from a cathedral where they were on display.More >>
    Media in Sweden say parts of the Swedish royal regalia have been stolen from a cathedral where they were on display.More >>

  • X-Men's Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumors

    X-Men's Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumors

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:23:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-08-02 10:59:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly