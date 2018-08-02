Overnight garage fire destroys car

There were no injuries reported. (Source: NBC12)

A car was destroyed in an overnight garage fire in Chesterfield.

Firefighters were called to Elliham Avenue in Bellwood around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before the car was toasted by the blaze.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12