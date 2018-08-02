China appeals for US calm after new tariff threat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China appeals for US calm after new tariff threat

BEIJING (AP) - China appealed to Washington on Thursday to stay calm and "correct its attitude" following a U.S. threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods in a dispute over technology policy.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Beijing was open to dialogue but gave no indication about the status of possible negotiations.

The U.S. Trade Representative announced Wednesday it was considering raising import duties on an additional list of Chinese goods by 25 percent instead of the previously planned 10 percent.

That reflected American frustration that Beijing retaliated by raising its own duties on U.S. imports in response to tariff hikes on Chinese goods over complaints the communist government steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

"We urge the United States to correct its attitude and not to try to blackmail China because it will never work," said Geng at a news conference. "We advise the United States to be level-headed and avoid simply acting on impulse, otherwise it will ultimately hurt itself."

"Our door for dialogue is always open. But dialogue must be based on mutual respect, equality, rules and credibility," said Geng. "Now, the US coerces and pressures others unilaterally. It will only be counterproductive."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Nude photo investigation leads to lawmaker's resignation in IL

    Nude photo investigation leads to lawmaker's resignation in IL

    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-08-02 10:18:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:26 AM EDT2018-08-02 10:26:24 GMT

    Nick Sauer is accused of posting photos of a former girlfriend on a social media account to "catfish"men online.

    More >>

    Nick Sauer is accused of posting photos of a former girlfriend on a social media account to "catfish"men online.

    More >>

  • China calls draft pact on sea feud a 'breakthrough' in talks

    China calls draft pact on sea feud a 'breakthrough' in talks

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:03:36 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-08-02 10:24:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wait for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wait for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
    Southeast Asia's top diplomats have opened an annual meeting to tackle a slew of security concerns, including South China Sea territorial disputes, with host Singapore calling on the bloc to brace for external...More >>
    Southeast Asia's top diplomats have opened an annual meeting to tackle a slew of security concerns, including South China Sea territorial disputes, with host Singapore calling on the bloc to brace for external tumult including rising protectionism.More >>

  • China appeals for US calm after new tariff threat

    China appeals for US calm after new tariff threat

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:14:10 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-08-02 10:24:16 GMT
    China appealed to Washington to stay level-headed and 'correct its attitude' following the latest US threat to hike tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.More >>
    China appealed to Washington to stay level-headed and 'correct its attitude' following the latest US threat to hike tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly