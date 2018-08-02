New Delhi robbers escape with valuable commodity: Hair

NEW DELHI (AP) - Posing as customers, the three men entered a little New Delhi workshop early one morning. Then one pulled out a gun, and the trio demanded the most valuable thing there: Hair.
They fled a half-hour later with 200 kilograms (500 pounds) of wigs and raw hair worth more than $20,000, police said Thursday.
They left behind a wig-maker deep in debt.
"People think wigs are cheap but they cost a fortune to make," Jahangir Hussain told The Indian Express newspaper after the robbery last Friday. He said he had borrowed more than $17,000 to buy hair last month from South Indian wholesalers.
"We breathe life into dead hair," said Hussain, who proudly says his wigs can last a decade if they are cared for properly.
Hair is big business in India, estimated to bring in more than $300 million a year, with wigs and hair extensions exported around the world. Much of the hair is collected at Hindu temples in South India where devotees have their heads shaved as a form of religious sacrifice. The best-known temple for tonsuring, as the practice is known, in the town of Tirupati, collects hundreds of tons of hair every year, auctioning it off for millions of dollars.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
