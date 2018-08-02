New Delhi robbers escape with valuable commodity: Hair - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New Delhi robbers escape with valuable commodity: Hair

NEW DELHI (AP) - Posing as customers, the three men entered a little New Delhi workshop early one morning. Then one pulled out a gun, and the trio demanded the most valuable thing there: Hair.

They fled a half-hour later with 200 kilograms (500 pounds) of wigs and raw hair worth more than $20,000, police said Thursday.

They left behind a wig-maker deep in debt.

"People think wigs are cheap but they cost a fortune to make," Jahangir Hussain told The Indian Express newspaper after the robbery last Friday. He said he had borrowed more than $17,000 to buy hair last month from South Indian wholesalers.

"We breathe life into dead hair," said Hussain, who proudly says his wigs can last a decade if they are cared for properly.

Hair is big business in India, estimated to bring in more than $300 million a year, with wigs and hair extensions exported around the world. Much of the hair is collected at Hindu temples in South India where devotees have their heads shaved as a form of religious sacrifice. The best-known temple for tonsuring, as the practice is known, in the town of Tirupati, collects hundreds of tons of hair every year, auctioning it off for millions of dollars.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

    Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:06:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-08-02 10:22:20 GMT
    Media in Sweden say parts of the Swedish royal regalia have been stolen from a cathedral where they were on display.More >>
    Media in Sweden say parts of the Swedish royal regalia have been stolen from a cathedral where they were on display.More >>

  • Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing 'hate content'

    Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing 'hate content'

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-08-02 10:19:55 GMT
    (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, Alex Jones, a right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, arrives for a child custody trial at the Heman Marion Sweatt Travis County Courthous...(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, Alex Jones, a right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, arrives for a child custody trial at the Heman Marion Sweatt Travis County Courthous...

    Among other claims Alex Jones, who owns the media company "Infowars," has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

    More >>

    Among other claims Alex Jones, who owns the media company "Infowars," has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

    More >>

  • X-Men's Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumors

    X-Men's Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumors

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:23:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:54:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly