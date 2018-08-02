Spending on future tech eats into BMW quarterly profit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Spending on future tech eats into BMW quarterly profit

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo, the logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany. German carmaker BMW reports its second quarter earnings on Thursday, Au... (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo, the logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany. German carmaker BMW reports its second quarter earnings on Thursday, Au...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Luxury carmaker BMW says that net profit fell 6 percent in the second quarter as the company spent more on developing new technologies for electric, autonomous and digitally connected automobiles.

Profit came in at 2.08 billion ($2.42 billion), down from 2.22 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues fell 2.9 percent to 25.02 billion euros.

The company said Thursday it spent 2.61 billion euros on research and development over the first six months of the year, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier. It underlined its push into electric vehicles, saying Thursday that it has sold 61,000 so far this year, an increase of 42 percent.

The company also took steps during the quarter to expand its lucrative business in China, agreeing to expand its joint venture with Brilliance Automotive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

    Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:03:47 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:05 AM EDT2018-08-02 07:05:01 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1950 file photo, novelist Ernest Hemingway appears at his country home in San Francisco de Paula near Havana, Cuba. Strand Magazine said Thursday, Aug. 2, that “A Room on the Garden Side,” a World War II story ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 1950 file photo, novelist Ernest Hemingway appears at his country home in San Francisco de Paula near Havana, Cuba. Strand Magazine said Thursday, Aug. 2, that “A Room on the Garden Side,” a World War II story ...
    A World War II story by Ernest Hemingway, written in 1956, is being published for the first time.More >>
    A World War II story by Ernest Hemingway, written in 1956, is being published for the first time.More >>

  • X-Men's Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumors

    X-Men's Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumors

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:23:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-08-02 06:59:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>

  • National Comedy Center opens in 'I Love Lucy' star's town

    National Comedy Center opens in 'I Love Lucy' star's town

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:52:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-08-02 06:59:34 GMT
    The National Comedy Center is open for laughs in "I Love Lucy" comedian Lucille Ball's hometown, with Amy Schumer, Lewis Black and Dan Aykroyd among comedians set to appear during this week's grand opening...More >>
    The National Comedy Center is open for laughs in "I Love Lucy" comedian Lucille Ball's hometown, with Amy Schumer, Lewis Black and Dan Aykroyd among comedians set to appear during this week's grand opening celebration.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly