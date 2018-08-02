Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing 'hate content' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing 'hate content'

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, Alex Jones, a right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, arrives for a child custody trial at the Heman Marion Sweatt Travis County Courthous... (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, Alex Jones, a right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, arrives for a child custody trial at the Heman Marion Sweatt Travis County Courthous...
(Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation l... (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation l...

By The Associated Press

The music streaming service Spotify says it has removed some episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" podcast for violating its hate content policy.

The company said in a statement late Wednesday that it takes reports of hate content seriously and reviews any podcast or song reported by customers.

Jones is an Austin, Texas-based radio host and conspiracy theorist. He owns the media company "Infowars." Among other claims he has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • China actor Fan drops off social media amid tax probe rumors

    China actor Fan drops off social media amid tax probe rumors

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:23:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:28:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress F...
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has dropped off of social media amid rumors she is the subject of tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving the country.More >>

  • Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

    Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:06:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:24:59 GMT
    Media in Sweden say parts of the Swedish royal regalia have been stolen from a cathedral where they were on display.More >>
    Media in Sweden say parts of the Swedish royal regalia have been stolen from a cathedral where they were on display.More >>

  • Correction: Paul Ryan story

    Correction: Paul Ryan story

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 00:28:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:24:30 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.," takes part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.," takes part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour ...
    House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.More >>
    House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly