Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 25 13 .658 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 17 .575 3
Danville (Braves) 21 18 .538
Pulaski (Yankees) 17 23 .425 9
Burlington (Royals) 12 27 .308 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 23 13 .639 -
Kingsport (Mets) 20 18 .526 4
Bristol (Pirates) 18 20 .474 6
Johnson City (Cardinals) 17 21 .447 7
Greeneville (Reds) 16 22 .421 8

Wednesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, ppd.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, ppd.

Bluefield at Bristol, ppd.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Rams add 'shock' value to its schedule

    Rams add 'shock' value to its schedule

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-08-01 20:29:57 GMT
    The Siegel Center will host a Rams-Shockers game in December. (Source: NBC12)The Siegel Center will host a Rams-Shockers game in December. (Source: NBC12)
    The Siegel Center will host a Rams-Shockers game in December. (Source: NBC12)The Siegel Center will host a Rams-Shockers game in December. (Source: NBC12)

    The VCU Rams have added a bit of "shock" to its men's basketball schedule for the next couple of years.

    More >>

    The VCU Rams have added a bit of "shock" to its men's basketball schedule for the next couple of years.

    More >>

  • Nationals set team scoring record, rout Reyes, Mets 25-4

    Nationals set team scoring record, rout Reyes, Mets 25-4

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-08-01 02:54:17 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:49:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits an RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Washington. It was Zimmerman's 1,695th hit, a n...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits an RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Washington. It was Zimmerman's 1,695th hit, a n...
    In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout.More >>
    In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout.More >>

  • Injured Chicago Cubs fan feels 'lucky to be alive'

    Injured Chicago Cubs fan feels 'lucky to be alive'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:10:15 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:27:36 GMT
    A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field's centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, says he feels lucky to be alive.More >>
    A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field's centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, says he feels lucky to be alive.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly