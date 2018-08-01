West Nile virus found in mosquitoes throughout Henrico

Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that pending board approval, no one involved in the cheating will be working with school system next school year.More >>
The Virginia Department of Health says the mosquito surveillance program in Henrico has detected "numerous West Nile virus infected mosquitoes throughout the County."More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Virginia mother is anonymously sharing a story of humiliation while breastfeeding, hoping to end the stigmas surrounding it.More >>
NBC12 got an exclusive look into the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green on Wednesday, where illegal immigrants will be held as they wait for administrative hearings.More >>
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
When two employees tried to stop the robbery, they were attacked and pepper sprayed.More >>
Three were airlifted to Lubbock, another was driven there. The fifth person is at Midland Memorial Hospital. We're told that one of those injured was a volunteer firefighter from Greenwood.More >>
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.More >>
A woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband in Selma Tuesday morning.More >>
The ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith says she told the wife of Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer her husband had assaulted her in 2015.More >>
