Richmond Public Schools addresses cheating scandal, working to revoke teaching licenses

Richmond Public Schools held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the SOL cheating scandal that rocked Carver Elementary School.

Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that pending board approval, no one involved in the cheating will be working with school system next school year. Pending state approval, no one involved will have their teaching license as well.

RPS will also provide after-school and weekend resources to families who would like extra support.

