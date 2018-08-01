Inside look of new Virginia facility where illegal immigrants will be housed

NBC12 got an exclusive look into the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green on Wednesday, where illegal immigrants will be held as they wait for administrative hearings.More >>
NBC12 got an exclusive look into the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green on Wednesday, where illegal immigrants will be held as they wait for administrative hearings.More >>
Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that pending board approval, no one involved in the cheating will be working with school system next school year.More >>
Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that pending board approval, no one involved in the cheating will be working with school system next school year.More >>
State police say at 8:18 a.m., a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle out of Connecticut. When the trooper initiated a stop, the driver sped away.More >>
State police say at 8:18 a.m., a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle out of Connecticut. When the trooper initiated a stop, the driver sped away.More >>
John Alee Wimbush was last seen at 10:28 a.m. on Forest Street in Martinsville, Virginia. Police say he may be with Valerie Vianna Swinson (AKA Valerie Vianna Condell).More >>
John Alee Wimbush was last seen at 10:28 a.m. on Forest Street in Martinsville, Virginia. Police say he may be with Valerie Vianna Swinson (AKA Valerie Vianna Condell).More >>
A Chesterfield couple is frustrated after moving into their new home three years ago. They are still waiting for issues to be addressed that were documented in a walkthrough after they had been there for a just year.More >>
A Chesterfield couple is frustrated after moving into their new home three years ago. They are still waiting for issues to be addressed that were documented in a walkthrough after they had been there for a just year.More >>
A new report warns of the dangers of using plastic food containers The American Academy of Pediatrics wants parents to avoid using plastic containers for their children's food.More >>
A new report warns of the dangers of using plastic food containers The American Academy of Pediatrics wants parents to avoid using plastic containers for their children's food.More >>
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.More >>
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.More >>
Urban Meyer said he was not aware of a domestic violence incident involving an ex-assistant coach in 2015. A report released Wednesday says differently.More >>
Urban Meyer said he was not aware of a domestic violence incident involving an ex-assistant coach in 2015. A report released Wednesday says differently.More >>
Three were airlifted to Lubbock, another was driven there. The fifth person is at Midland Memorial Hospital. We're told that one of those injured was a volunteer firefighter from Greenwood.More >>
Three were airlifted to Lubbock, another was driven there. The fifth person is at Midland Memorial Hospital. We're told that one of those injured was a volunteer firefighter from Greenwood.More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
A woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband in Selma Tuesday morning.More >>
A woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband in Selma Tuesday morning.More >>
Kroger has started banning Visa credit cards at some of its stores, and could expand the ban across the country.More >>
Kroger has started banning Visa credit cards at some of its stores, and could expand the ban across the country.More >>
Just in case you were wondering if that is a thing people do, the CDC confirmed that it is.More >>
Just in case you were wondering if that is a thing people do, the CDC confirmed that it is.More >>