Police: 88-year-old man in Virginia abducted, may be in danger

Virginia State Police need your help to find an 88-year-old man they believe was abducted on Wednesday.

John Alee Wimbush was last seen at 10:28 a.m. on Forest Street in Martinsville, Virginia. Police say he may be with Valerie Vianna Swinson (AKA Valerie Vianna Condell).

Wimbush is five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 176 pounds, has brown eyes and black/gray hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, jacket and blue jeans. He also uses a cane to walk.

Swinson is a 59-year-old black female, five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 167 pounds, has brown eyes and black/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top.

Call the Martinsville Police Department at 1-276-403-5328 if you see Wimbush.

