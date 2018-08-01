Abducted 88-year-old man recovered safe

Virginia State Police confirmed Thursday that an elderly man who was abducted Wednesday has been recovered safe.

VSP also announced the alleged abductor is in custody.

An alert was sent Wednesday afternoon for John Alee Wimbush, who was last seen Wednesday morning in Martinsville, Virginia. Police said he have been with Valerie Vianna Swinson (AKA Valerie Vianna Condell).

The alert was canceled Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12