Rams add 'shock' value to its schedule

The VCU Rams have added a bit of "shock" to its men's basketball schedule for the next couple of years.

The Rams announced Wednesday they have agreed to a home-and-home series with the Wichita State Shockers.

VCU will host the Shockers, who reached the Final Four in 2013, on Dec. 22, 2018. The Rams will then play in Wichita, Kansas, on Dec. 21, 2019.

The Shockers have played in the last seven NCAA Tournaments and finished 25-8 last season, their first in the American Athletic Conference.

VCU was 18-15 last year.

The Rams and Shockers have met four times previously, but this will be the first contest between the two schools in five years. The all-time series is tied 2-2.

