Kyrgios pulls out of Washington because of injured left hip

Kyrgios pulls out of Washington because of injured left hip

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Citi Open because of an injured left hip.

The fifth-seeded Kyrgios pulled out of the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open shortly before he was supposed to play his opening match against James Duckworth on Wednesday.

Kyrgios says he hurt his hip "after a sudden movement" during last week's tournament in Atlanta.

He adds that he didn't want to risk aggravating the injury ahead of bigger tournaments, such as the Toronto Masters next week and the U.S. Open that begins on Aug. 27.

Kyrgios says he has "ample time for it to settle down" before Toronto.

