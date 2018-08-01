Colorado man fined $1K for repeatedly feeding bears - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colorado man fined $1K for repeatedly feeding bears

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man has been fined $1,000 for intentionally feeding bears for the third time in the past eight years.

The Durango Herald reports a resident reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife that they had seen a man leaving out food in his backyard for bears.

Wildlife Manager Matt Thorpe says the resident took pictures and provided them to officials.

An investigation found that the man had previously been fined for the same behavior in 2010 and 2012.

In Colorado, it's illegal to knowingly feed bears.

The first offense carries a $100 fine. The second violation gives a $500 fine.

Thorpe said Colorado Parks and Wildlife contacted the man on Sunday, who paid the fine on the spot.

He can be fined another $1,000 if he breaks the law again.

