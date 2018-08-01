Kroger mulls nationwide ban of Visa cards

Wednesday, August 1st is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the fact that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large portion of our NBC12 viewing area under a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms during the afternoon and evening:More >>
State police say at 8:18 a.m., a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle out of Connecticut. When the trooper initiated a stop, the driver sped away.More >>
Kroger has started banning Visa credit cards at some of its stores, and could expand the ban across the country.More >>
Fab-rik is asking Richmond area residents to clean old clothes out of their closets so women in need can fill theirs.More >>
“He looked at me and come with his hands like this towards my neck. I fought him for a little while," said Cole. "He come at me again and was holding me down.”More >>
Johnson brought his cousin and stunt double Tanoai Reed to tears by gifting him a new truck.More >>
Bacteria in dog saliva caused a man to lose his legs and hands.More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
Chade Lockett said she grabbed a toy gun to defend her daughter. Others want to see her go to jail.More >>
One officer was placed on paid leave following the incident, and a city official is ordering a comprehensive investigation into how the department operates.More >>
What’s usually an infection that’s easily treated, a new strain of the pink eye is now causing problems among physicians.More >>
A Memphis mom's "overprotective" actions may have helped save her son's life.More >>
