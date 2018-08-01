Richmond clothing store launching donation drive

A Richmond boutique is launching a one-month Closet Cleanout Challenge.
Fab-rik is asking Richmond area residents to clean old clothes out of their closets so women in need can fill theirs.
It’s part of the store’s "Free Fab’rik" initiative, which provides free shopping sprees to women escaping human trafficking.
Donations can be made to the store at 3004 West Cary Street.
