Police: Man wanted in Connecticut murders dead after pursuit in Virginia

A man wanted for two murders in Connecticut is dead following a chase with Virginia State Police, NBC Connecticut reports, citing law enforcement.

Tramaine Marquese Poole, 41, is suspected of shooting two women in Connecticut. NBC Connecticut cites the police chief in New Haven, CT, saying Poole was killed following a chase Wednesday with VSP on I-95.

VSP confirmed a chase Wednesday morning, and said shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. Police said the suspect was apprehended.

State Police have not confirmed the suspect's identity. Police did confirm a K-9 was killed in the chase.

The incident happened at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 north when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that did not comply.

Shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, VSP confirmed, and the vehicle left the Interstate at Exit 24 north of Jarratt.

VSP said the driver of the vehicle was apprehended after the chase ended near Loco School Road and Bell Road, about 4 miles east of I-95 in Sussex County.

NBC Connecticut's report says the shootings on which Poole was wanted date back to May 7. He was then linked to second shooting May. 31.

