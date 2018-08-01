VSP investigating chase with shots fired Wednesday morning

The suspect apprehended after shots were fired. (Source: NBC12)

Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting following a chase on I-95.

The incident happened at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 north when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that did not comply.

Shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, VSP confirmed, and the vehicle left the Interstate at Exit 24 north of Jarratt.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended after the chase ended near Loco School Road and Bell Road, about 4 miles east of I-95 in Sussex County.

