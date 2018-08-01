VCU students, staff can ride GRTC buses free

The deal is in place for one calendar year. (Source: NBC12)

Starting Aug. 1, students and employees at Virginia Commonwealth University can travel around Richmond for free.

VCU partnered with GRTC to provide free, unlimited travel on GRTC buses, including Pulse routes.

The offer is extended for all employees and students at VCU and VCU Health System, including Virginia Premier.

The program will be in place for one calendar year and operates as a pilot program costing $1.2 million. VCU will review the results of the free ride agreement in the spring of 2019.

In order to take advantage of the free rides, a VCU-issued ID card must be provided.

