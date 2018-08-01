'Stuff the Bus' event to collect supplies for Chesterfield schools

The "Stuff the Bus" event will collect school supplies for Chesterfield Public Schools. (Source: file photo)

During Virginia’s sales tax-free weekend, you can help out Chesterfield schools during its "Stuff the Bus!" event.

Saturday's event, which will include representatives from the Chesterfield Education Foundation and South State Bank, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midlothian Walmart.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with South State Bank to ensure our students are ready for the upcoming school year," said Executive Director of Chesterfield County Education Foundation Tyren Frazier.

Students are in need of the following supplies:

Backpacks

Binders

Loose-leaf paper

Crayons

Unscented hand sanitizer

Glue

Tissues

Notebooks

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12