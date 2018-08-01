VSU's Multi-Purpose Center to hold job fairs

The Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center (MPC) is looking to fill several positions by hosting two job fairs this month.

The MPC is a 6,000-seat multi-purpose facility that hosts a wide range of events managed by Spectra, who is an industry leader in sports and entertainment venue management.

Positions include:

Guest service representative

Event staff

Food and beverage staff

Box office staff

Change over crew

Cleanup crew

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 7 and 14 from 4-6 p.m. in the main lobby of the MPC located at 20809 2nd Ave. in Petersburg and is free to the public.

