Boulevard renamed? Proposal would do just that

It’s simply known as "Boulevard," but the Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association has an idea to change that.

An idea was pitched Wednesday morning at the neighborhood's association meeting to rename the street "Arthur Ashe Boulevard," after the tennis great and Richmond native.

Ashe’s nephew, David Harris, attended the meeting, to support the proposal.

"The name Arthur Ashe brings pride," Harris said. "Things he did to create diversity and advance people regardless of their race, gender and educational background. If I could get your support, that would be great."

Harris said he didn’t want any controversy over the potential change, referencing past attempts that failed because of what he said were diversity issues.

The future of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center is also in jeopardy, as it needs major repairs and could be demolished with other development along the Boulevard. If the building does come down, that would also do away with its name, which honors Ashe.

Councilwoman Kim Gray said renaming Boulevard has been tried twice before and has been shot down, in part because of diversity issues.

Businesses hadn’t been in favor of a change, fearing confusion and the cost of changing signs, menus, stationery and websites.

The name change would have to be approved by the Richmond City Council.

