Carytown Watermelon Festival returns Aug. 12 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Carytown Watermelon Festival returns Aug. 12

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Five stages will be set up for music and other entertainment for the Carytown Watermelon Festival on Aug. 12.

For more information, visit 12AboutTown.com.

Proceeds from watermelon sales will go to the Shriners’ Hospital for Children.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly