Drugmaker stockpiling more medicines in UK ahead of Brexit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Drugmaker stockpiling more medicines in UK ahead of Brexit

LONDON (AP) - Pharmaceutical company Sanofi has begun to stockpile more drugs in Britain than usual as part of contingency plans for delays in deliveries after Britain leaves the European Union.

Hugo Fry, the managing director of Sanofi UK, says uncertainty in the Brexit negotiations has led to planning for a "no deal" scenario. He says "patient safety is our main priority" and it is getting ready for any changes to "customs or regulatory processes."

Concern is growing in Britain about a no-deal Brexit - abruptly ending 40 years of cohesion and triggering tariffs and border checks that could delay shipments of everything from food and fuel to clothing and cars.

The larger fear is that Britain would drop out of Europe-wide agreements that govern area such as aviation and prescription drugs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:55:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-08-01 12:46:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>

  • Betty White's 80-year career celebrated in PBS special

    Betty White's 80-year career celebrated in PBS special

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:03:38 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-08-01 12:46:48 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Bev...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Bev...
    Betty White sees no point in slowing down at age 96, as long as her phone keeps ringing with offers to work.More >>
    Betty White sees no point in slowing down at age 96, as long as her phone keeps ringing with offers to work.More >>

  • House Speaker Paul Ryan uncovers Jewish roots on PBS show

    House Speaker Paul Ryan uncovers Jewish roots on PBS show

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 00:28:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-08-01 12:46:45 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.," takes part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.," takes part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour ...
    House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.More >>
    House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly