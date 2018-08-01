Analysts expect Tesla 2Q revenue gain but big net loss - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Analysts expect Tesla 2Q revenue gain but big net loss

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

Tesla's second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars. But analysts predict it won't be enough to stop the company's net loss from rising dramatically when the Palo Alto, California, company reports earnings after the bell Wednesday.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect a net loss of $629.9 million, 87 percent worse than the same quarter a year ago. Revenue should rise 43 percent to $3.99 billion.

Investors will be paying particular attention to how much cash the company burned up from April through June, with many questions about whether Tesla can generate enough money to pay debt, cover expenses and hold off returning to the capital markets for more cash.

Some analysts are predicting a widening loss.

"There's a potential for the cash burn to be pretty ugly this quarter," said Morningstar analyst David Whiston. The company had to spend to ramp up production of its lower-cost Model 3 small electric car, even constructing a tent in the parking lot to hit its target of 5,000 vehicles per week at the end of the quarter.

"You have all the costs but none of the revenue because the revenue will hit in Q3" when the cars are delivered, Whiston said.

UBS analyst Colin Langan predicts in a note to investors that Tesla used $900 million in cash last quarter, $200 million better than the first quarter but still a huge amount as the company tries to move from a niche manufacturer of cars for the wealthy to mass production.

CEO Elon Musk has predicted profits in the third and fourth quarters as production and deliveries of the Model 3 increase. The car starts at $35,000, but the cheapest model that can be purchased now costs $49,000. Tesla expects to produce 6,000 Model 3s per week in late August.

During the second quarter, Tesla laid off 9 percent of its workforce as it worked toward Musk's promise of making money. The company has never turned an annual profit and has had only two profitable quarters. Tesla also asked parts suppliers for refunds, another sign of financial challenges, according to Langan.

In July, Tesla reached 200,000 electric vehicle sales since 2010, the point at which a $7,500 federal tax credit starts to phase out. Tesla buyers will get the credit through the end of the year, then it's cut in half and eventually goes away by the end of 2019. That could cause some on the company's Model 3 waiting list of 420,000 to drop out because many are price sensitive and need the credit to buy the car.

Last quarter, Musk dismissed analysts who asked questions about Model 3 reservations and other financial matters during the quarterly conference call.

Langan gives the stock a "Sell" rating and has a 12-month share price target of $195. Shares closed Tuesday at $298.14, up from $252.48 since the start of April. Langan expects an adjusted loss of $3 per share for the quarter, worse than the Wall Street consensus of $2.88.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 5 high schoolers chosen as National Student Poets

    5 high schoolers chosen as National Student Poets

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-08-01 12:36:17 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-08-01 12:51:20 GMT
    Five teenagers have been selected as National Student Poets, allowing them to be literary ambassadors in their regions.More >>
    Five teenagers have been selected as National Student Poets, allowing them to be literary ambassadors in their regions.More >>

  • Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:55:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-08-01 12:46:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>

  • Betty White's 80-year career celebrated in PBS special

    Betty White's 80-year career celebrated in PBS special

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:03:38 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-08-01 12:46:48 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Bev...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Bev...
    Betty White sees no point in slowing down at age 96, as long as her phone keeps ringing with offers to work.More >>
    Betty White sees no point in slowing down at age 96, as long as her phone keeps ringing with offers to work.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly