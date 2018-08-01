NBC12 Wake-up Round - Aug. 1

There's another food recall, but this one is different. It's not about bacteria. This time, it's parasites!

What’s Going On?

A puppy that was born without a nose is in a fight for her life.

"Goose" has had myriad health problems her entire life at Sanctuary Rescue.

She was just diagnosed with pneumonia and will be checked for a liver shunt.

Goose was taken to the vet to be put down Tuesday, but at the last minute, was given another chance to recover.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on I-295.

A ladder fell off his truck and the man was trying to retrieve it.

Virginia State Police said the man went into the travel lanes and a car wasn’t able to stop in time.

The incident happened in Hanover, and the man was taken to VCU Medical Center.

All 103 people survived the crash of a Mexican airliner.

High winds were blamed but the Aeromexico plane crashing in a field shortly after takeoff.

The plane was engulfed by fire, but all the passengers escaped before the fire spread.

A wing hit the ground and both engines tore loose, but the plane stayed upright.

A Thing to Know:

Pre-packaged salad is being recalled due to a parasite. You know the drill.

How’s the Weather?

The rain chances aren’t high, but what we get could be severe.

What Day is It?

Wednesday, Aug. 1 – It’s DOGust, the universal birthday celebration for shelter dogs.

Say What?

Amazon’s facial recognition technology matched 28 members of Congress to crime suspects.

Did You See the Game?

The Nationals set a scoring record in a rout of the Mets.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Just imagine the kisses that tongue can give.

Final Thought:

"The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly and lie about your age." – Lucille Ball

