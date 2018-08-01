NBC12 Wake-up Round - Aug. 1

There's another food recall, but this one is different. It's not about bacteria. This time, it's parasites!
A puppy that was born without a nose is in a fight for her life.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on I-295.
All 103 people survived the crash of a Mexican airliner.
Just imagine the kisses that tongue can give.
"The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly and lie about your age." – Lucille Ball
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Here are the headlines you need to get over the hump on this Hump Day.More >>
Here are the headlines you need to get over the hump on this Hump Day.More >>
Wednesday, August 1st is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the fact that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large portion of our NBC12 viewing area under a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms during the afternoon and evening:More >>
Wednesday, August 1st is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the fact that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large portion of our NBC12 viewing area under a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms during the afternoon and evening:More >>
"Goose" - otherwise known as "Goosie" by those who work with her at Sanctuary Rescue - got sick over the weekend as her lungs filled with fluid.More >>
"Goose" - otherwise known as "Goosie" by those who work with her at Sanctuary Rescue - got sick over the weekend as her lungs filled with fluid.More >>
When officers arrived around 1:38 a.m., they found a car into the front porch of the home.More >>
When officers arrived around 1:38 a.m., they found a car into the front porch of the home.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
One officer was placed on paid leave following the incident, and a city official is ordering a comprehensive investigation into how the department operates.More >>
One officer was placed on paid leave following the incident, and a city official is ordering a comprehensive investigation into how the department operates.More >>
Bacteria in dog saliva caused a man to lose his legs and hands.More >>
Bacteria in dog saliva caused a man to lose his legs and hands.More >>
A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.More >>
A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.More >>
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.More >>
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.More >>
During a shareholder call on Tuesday, SCANA shareholders voted to approve the potential merger between them and Dominion Energy, the company poised to by the South Carolina utility in the first steps of the merger process.More >>
During a shareholder call on Tuesday, SCANA shareholders voted to approve the potential merger between them and Dominion Energy, the company poised to by the South Carolina utility in the first steps of the merger process.More >>
Campbell County police say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on AA Highway.More >>
Campbell County police say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on AA Highway.More >>
Toledo fire crews are currently on scene of a HAZMAT situation near the 300 block of Delaware Avenue.More >>
Toledo fire crews are currently on scene of a HAZMAT situation near the 300 block of Delaware Avenue.More >>