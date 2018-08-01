India's central bank raises key lending rate to 6.5 percent - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

India's central bank raises key lending rate to 6.5 percent

NEW DELHI (AP) - India's central bank has raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.5 percent, saying that global growth has become uneven and risks to the outlook have increased with rising trade tensions.

The second interest hike since January 2014 was announced by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. It says the retail inflation has risen to 5 percent in June from 4.9 percent in May, driven by an uptick in fuel prices.

The interest rate is what the federal bank charges on lending to commercial banks. The increase is expected to hit borrowers as banks usually pass on the burden to them.

It projected India's GDP growth for 2018-19 at 7.4 percent. India's financial year runs from April to March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

