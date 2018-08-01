Digne joins Everton from Barcelona - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Digne joins Everton from Barcelona

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - France left back Lucas Digne has joined Everton from Barcelona as the second signing of recently hired manager Marco Silva.

Everton announced the arrival of the 25-year-old Digne on Wednesday, a little over a week before the start of the Premier League season. Brazilian winger Richarlison has also joined the club this offseason from Watford.

Digne was the back-up left back to Jordi Alba at Barcelona for the last two seasons, having previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and on loan at Roma. It means he'll be playing in his fourth country in three years.

Silva said Digne is a "high-quality player, aggressive, with good technical ability ... he is accustomed to winning. This is his mentality having captured titles in his career and having these on his resume."

Digne wasn't part of the France squad that won the World Cup last month, after being named on the standby list.

No financial details were disclosed. Digne signed a five-year deal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:55:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-08-01 10:34:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>

  • LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 19:55:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-08-01 10:31:51 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.More >>
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.More >>

  • 'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:55:18 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-08-01 07:36:23 GMT
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly