British foreign secretary warns against messy EU divorce - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

British foreign secretary warns against messy EU divorce

(AP Photo/Ronald Zak). Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, right, welcomes Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, left, for talks at the foreign ministry in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak). Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, right, welcomes Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, left, for talks at the foreign ministry in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ronald Zak). Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, right, welcomes Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, left, for talks at the foreign ministry in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak). Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, right, welcomes Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, left, for talks at the foreign ministry in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ronald Zak). Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, right, welcomes Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, left, for talks at the foreign ministry in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak). Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, right, welcomes Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, left, for talks at the foreign ministry in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.

VIENNA (AP) - Britain's foreign secretary is visiting Austria, which holds the European Union's rotating presidency, bringing his warnings about a "messy divorce" with the EU that could poison future relations.

Jeremy Hunt reiterated Wednesday the message he previously brought to Germany and France. He stressed Britain's wish for a close relationship, adding: "We are very concerned that, as things stand at the moment, we are heading for 'no deal' by accident."

Hunt said "there is a real risk of a messy divorce, which would be a huge geostrategic mistake."

Britain is due to leave the EU in March but there has been no agreement on their future relationship. Hunt said after meeting Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl that "time is very, very short" but a delay in its departure is "highly unlikely."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 19:55:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:46 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:46:12 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.More >>
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.More >>

  • Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:55:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:40 AM EDT2018-08-01 07:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>

  • 'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:55:18 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-08-01 07:36:23 GMT
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly