China warns of retaliation if US takes more trade steps

BEIJING (AP) - China's government has warned it will retaliate if Washington imposes new trade penalties following a report the Trump administration will propose increasing the tariff rate on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports.
A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, warned Tuesday that Beijing will "definitely fight back" to defend its "lawful rights and interests." He gave no details of possible retaliatory measures.
Bloomberg News reported, citing three unidentified sources, the Trump administration would propose imposing 25 percent tariffs on a $200 billion list of Chinese goods, up from the planned 10 percent.
The two sides have imposed 25 percent tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a dispute over China's technology policy.
